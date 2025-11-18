Putin gives go-ahead for construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the construction of the seventh Project 22220 all-purpose nuclear-powered icebreaker, Stalingrad, at the Baltic Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in St. Petersburg via a video link, a TASS correspondent reports. The vessel is named in honor of the heroic defense of the city of Stalingrad (currently known as Volgograd) during World War II.

"We request your approval to install the keel of the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told the head of state.

"Permission granted," Putin responded.

The Soviet counteroffensive at Stalingrad, codenamed Uranus, began on November 19, 1942. One of the honored guests at the icebreaker's keel-laying ceremony was 103-year-old World War II veteran Pavel Vinokurov, who fought at Stalingrad.

The icebreaker is 173.3 meters long, 34 meters wide and 15.2 meters high. It has a shaft power of 60 MW, a max speed of 22 knots (in open water), icebreaking capability of up to 3 meters, and a displacement of 33,540 tons. The estimated service life of Project 22220 icebreakers is 40 years.

Likhachev told President Putin at the event that cargo traffic via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this year is expected to match record levels reaching in 2024, when it reached 37.9 mln tons. The number of vessel voyages along the NSR in 2025 increased by 19% (from 1,168 in the first ten months of 2024 to 1,396 in the first ten months of 2025). The volume of transit cargoes in 2025 is expected to exceed last year's figures, reaching 3.2 mln tons (3.09 mln tons in 2024, an increase of 3.82%). A record volume of 400,000 tons of transit container traffic is expected along the NSR this year (153,000 tons in 2024).