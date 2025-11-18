Putin urges efforts toward strengthening Russia’s positions in Arctic region

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the importance of efforts toward increasing Russia’s posture in the Arctic.

"It is important to consistently strengthen Russia’s positions in the Arctic, comprehensively develop our country’s logistics capabilities, and ensure the development of a promising Arctic transport corridor from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok," the Russian leader said addressing a launching ceremony for the Stalingrad nuclear ice breaker via video link.

Putin stated that the comprehensive development of Arctic towns and settlements, the creation of new jobs there, and the improvement of people's standard and quality of living are directly tied to icebreakers, high-ice-class vessels, and the development of Arctic port infrastructure.

"All this is among our key priorities in the coming years," he noted.