State Duma passes draft federal budget for 2026-2028 in second reading

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of the parliament) has adopted the draft federal budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027-2028 in the second reading. It is planned that the Duma will consider the budget package in the third reading at its meeting on November 20.

Some 715 amendments have been submitted to the draft budget for a total amount of around 8 trillion rubles ($98 bln).

According to the document, Russia’s GDP will grow by 1.3% in 2026, and by almost 7% in three years, reaching around 276 trillion rubles ($3.4 trillion) in nominal terms. Budget revenues are projected at 40.3 trillion rubles ($486 bln) in 2026, 42.9 trillion rubles in 2027, and 45.9 trillion rubles in 2028. Budget expenditures are projected at 44 trillion rubles ($530 bln), 46 trillion rubles, and 49.3 trillion rubles, respectively. Russia’s budget deficit is planned at 3.7 trillion rubles ($45.5 bln) in 2026, 3.1 trillion rubles in 2027, and 3.5 trillion rubles in 2028. Inflation is expected at 4% in 2026-2028.