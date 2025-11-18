CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Egypt and Russia plan to sign a contract on nuclear fuel procurement for the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction, the office of President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"A historic event will take place on November 19 - installation of the reactor vessel of the first power generating unit of the El Dabaa NPP, and the contract on nuclear fuel procurement will be signed," the presidential office said.

In accordance with contractual commitments, the Russian side will not only build the nuclear plant but will also supply fuel throughout the plant operation period and render assistance to Egyptian partners in training plant staff.