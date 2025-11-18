Price of gold futures down below $4,000 per troy ounce first since November 7

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has dropped below $4,000 per troy ounce for the first time since November 7, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 10:36 a.m. Moscow time (07:36 a.m. GMT), the gold price was down by 1.85% at $3,999.1 per troy ounce. By 10:51 a.m. Moscow time (07:51 a.m. GMT), the price of gold had narrowed losses to 1.48% as it traded at $4,014.1 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was down by 2.46% at $49.465 per troy ounce.