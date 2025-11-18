Russia’s VK-650V to replace similar engines in foreign helicopters

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec) has demonstrated the newest VK-650V engine that can be used in advanced helicopters and UAVs, including foreign ones, at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition, the corporation’s press service told TASS.

"VK-650V engines are popular in the most high-demand market segment, for light single-and twin-engine helicopters in the 2-4 ton class. The VK-650V was developed quickly and is ready for serial production. The engines have already proven their reliability in the Ansat helicopter. I am confident that in the future, our new propulsion system will replace foreign counterparts on all helicopters for which it is designed. Moreover, the VK-650V is being considered as a propulsion system for future helicopters and UAVs, including foreign ones," UEC CEO Alexander Grachev was quoted as saying.

The VK-650V aircraft engine is a fully Russian-made propulsion system for light helicopters. Flight tests have already been completed. In September, a light multirole helicopter, an import-substituting version developed by Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, took to the air with this engine.