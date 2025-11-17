Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover up 5.3% in January-October year-on-year

BAKU, November 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $4.152 bln in January-October 2025 year-on-year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-October 2024, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $3.942 bln, which brings year-on-year growth to 5.3%.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $975.883 mln in the first ten months of this year (up by 0.3%), while imports from Russia totaled $3.176 bln (up by 6.9%), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked third among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy and Turkey, according to the report. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 10.16% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 10.1% compared with the previous year and amounted to $4.799 bln.