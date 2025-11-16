Almaz-Antey to present air defense equipment in Dubai in a new way — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey will present earlier demonstrated air defense equipment at the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates in a new way, Deputy CEO of the Russian defense industrial company Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS before the exhibition.

"We will present earlier demonstrated products in 2025 as part of the Dubai Airshow but ‘in a new light’ and fairly original one. There is no secret that developments of many countries of the world, largely NATO members, unsuccessfully oppose our AD equipment on the fields of the Special Military Operation. The range of products manufactured by the holding is very broad. We will show just a small portion at the forthcoming exhibition. I believe all the products showcased as part of the exhibition deserve close attention," Dzirkaln said.

The Dubai Airshow is "one of the most reputed platforms for promotion, a kind of a center where trade routes cross, the main global trade hub," he added.