Trans-Arctic Corridor to be on agenda of Arctic: Present and Future forum

ST. PETERSBURG, November 14. /TASS/. The formation and operation of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok will be a key topic of the Chilingarov International Forum - The Arctic: Present and Future, due in St. Petersburg on December 9-10, the forum's press service said.

"Work on the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC) from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok, a major global route, is underway. To build it, Russia needs to create a seamless transport system, set up transit and year-round navigation, determine the cargo base, upgrade the fleet, railways, and ensure the navigation safety. How to do it? This will be topics of three sessions under the TTC and the Northern Sea Route conference," the press service said.

The forum will have 40 events on key topics. It will feature more than 2,000 Russian and foreign experts.

At the opening session Arctic 2050: Future Begins Today, top officials, companies and research centers will share their vision of the Arctic in 2050.

The event's sessions will be on the new law on the Northern Supplies program and on ensuring food and energy security. The participants will discuss investments, SME, creative industries and tourism, they will pay special attention to the indigenous lifestyle's preservation and digitalization of indigenous culture. Separate discussions will focus on breakthrough technologies, including artificial intelligence, UAVs, robots and satellites.