IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Kaliningrad for talks with Rosatom CEO

KALININGRAD, November 13. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has arrived in the Kaliningrad Region ahead of talks with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and has already left Khrabrovo Airport, an informed source told TASS.

"Rafael Grossi arrived at Khrabrovo and has now left the airport building," the source said.

The F3 6571 flight from Marseille to Kaliningrad landed at the airport at 5:34 p.m. local time (2:34 p.m. GMT).

Likhachev and Grossi are scheduled to hold talks in Kaliningrad on November 14 to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. According to the airport’s online departure board, the IAEA chief is expected to leave Kaliningrad for Vienna later in the afternoon following the talks.