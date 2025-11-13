Oman interested in working with Russian IT companies — business council chief

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Oman would like to expand cooperation with Russian companies engaged in information technology and artificial intelligence, Chairman of the Oman-Russia Joint Business Council Hamed Al Dhahab said.

"There are a lot of IT and AI companies in Russia now. Why shouldn't we focus on this sector? There's no need for capital transfer in this sector; the capital is scientific here," he said at the Russia-Oman Business Forum in Muscat.

The number of Russian companies registered in Oman currently stands at 277, while bilateral trade volumes have reached $345 mln, the Joint Business Council chief said. Educational exchanges are actively developing between the two countries, he noted, adding that Omani companies are open to cooperation in a wide range of sectors.