OPEC+ states’ output down 400,000 bpd in October, 470,000 bpd above target — IEA

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC+ countries participating in the output reduction agreement fell by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2025, with the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations exceeded by 470,000 bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

The targeted level of OPEC+ output within the agreement in October stood at 36.28 mln barrels per day (mbd), while real production reached 36.74 mbd, which brings the overrun to around 470,000 bpd, according to the report.

Production by all OPEC+ member states grew to 43.78 mbd last month.