Russia ranks first in terms of investment in Kazakhstan — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan are the closest economic partners, with Moscow ranking first in terms of investment in the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners, ranking first in terms of investment. Investments are also measured in billions, I believe, around 27 bln [dollars worth of] investment. A large number of Russian companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan," he said.

Trade turnover amounted to $27.8 bln last year, and $20 bln in the first nine months of this year, Putin added.