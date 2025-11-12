Russia considering expansion of gas supplies to Kazakhstan — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow is currently discussing with Astana the possibility of boosting gas supplies to the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Gazprom has been supplying gas to consumers in Kazakhstan without interruption for many years. Opportunities are now being considered for expanding gas supplies to Kazakhstan, including in the north and east of the country, where the country's major industrial capacities are located," he said following talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Bilateral energy cooperation is developing steadily, Putin said, adding that the bulk of Kazakhstan's oil exports pass through Russia, while Russian oil, in turn, is pumped through Kazakhstan to Asia.

"Our country imports Kazakh coal, mutual electricity supplies have been established, and the Russian side is participating in the modernization of thermal and hydroelectric facilities in Kazakhstan," he noted.