Companies invest more in datacenters than in oil, IEA says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Worldwide investments in development of datacenters will outpace investments in the oil industry in 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts.

"In recent years, technology companies worldwide have been investing heavily in new data center capacity to train and deploy increasingly large and widely used AI models. In 2025, around $580 billion is estimated to be invested in data centers," IEA said.

"This is more than total global investment in oil supply, which is projected to be around $540 billion in 2025. This point of comparison provides a telling marker of the changing nature of modern, highly digitalized economies," the agency added.