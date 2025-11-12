Russia increased oil production in October — OPEC data

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia scaled up oil production in October 2025 by 47,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.382 mln bpd, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its report.

In October, Russia was to produce 9.481 mln bpd with consideration of all the voluntary cuts and commitments to compensate surplus production and was to compensate 10,000 bpd of excess production during the period of voluntary cuts. Oil production turned out to be 99,000 bpd below the target.

Russia produced below OPEC+ arrangements by 94,000 bpd in September 2025.