Russian revenues from agriculture higher than from arms sales — State Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian agricultural segment was earlier considered to be a "black hole" but its export potential has recently increased, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the national legislative assembly.

"You remember well when the agriculture was viewed as the ‘black hole.’ Now we, if we take the export potential and funds received by the budget, have more than from arms sales," Volodin told reporters.

New technologies, robotic technology achievements and artificial intelligence are more and more used in the Russian agricultural sector, Volodin added.