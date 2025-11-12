MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian agricultural sector shows good results despite the sanctions pressure, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the national legislative assembly.

"It is good when the sector demonstrates such results, despite challenges. Our agricultural workers were actually the first ones who had faced the challenges, the sanctions," Volodin told reporters.

Deliveries of agricultural products were "cut away" for Russia, the speaker said. "This prompted [industry workers] to mobilize in certain areas, to focus, and look at the result. We are exporting our products now in all the key areas," Volodin stressed.