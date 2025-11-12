Express freight train from China launched, Russian Railways says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Railways and Russian Post launched an express freight train from China, Russian Railways said on its official Telegram channel.

"The first international container service Freight Express started voyages along the route of Hunchun (China) - Kamyshovaya - Ussuriysk - Moscow," the railway said.

The train is intended for carrying postal items, consumer goods and e-commerce merchandise, Russian Railways said. The period of delivery from China to the Moscow Region will be 12 days.

"It is planned in the near term to complement the service with the option of containers unloading in cities along the train route," the company added.