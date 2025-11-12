Spain purchases four times less Russian LNG in October than in previous year

MADRID, November 12. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Spain fell this October, leaving Russia the fifth in terms of volumes of this fuel supplied to the kingdom, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

The kingdom purchased the equivalent of 1,078 GWh of LNG from Russia (3.1% of the total volume) last month, down from 4,169 GWh in October 2024, according to the company’s data. In the first ten months of this year, Spain purchased 32,715 GWh of Russian LNG (10.5% of the total volume). As a result, from January to October, Moscow was the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the kingdom, after Algeria and the US.

In September, Spain received 1,128 GWh of Russian LNG. As Europa Press agency reported, it was the lowest figure since September 2021.

Enagas reported earlier that Spain purchased 72,360 GWh of Russian gas last year, compared to 72,690 GWh in 2023. In 2024, Russia became the second-largest gas supplier to the kingdom.