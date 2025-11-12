{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Spain purchases four times less Russian LNG in October than in previous year

Moscow was the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the kingdom, after Algeria and the US

MADRID, November 12. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Spain fell this October, leaving Russia the fifth in terms of volumes of this fuel supplied to the kingdom, according to data released by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

The kingdom purchased the equivalent of 1,078 GWh of LNG from Russia (3.1% of the total volume) last month, down from 4,169 GWh in October 2024, according to the company’s data. In the first ten months of this year, Spain purchased 32,715 GWh of Russian LNG (10.5% of the total volume). As a result, from January to October, Moscow was the third-largest supplier of this fuel to the kingdom, after Algeria and the US.

In September, Spain received 1,128 GWh of Russian LNG. As Europa Press agency reported, it was the lowest figure since September 2021.

Enagas reported earlier that Spain purchased 72,360 GWh of Russian gas last year, compared to 72,690 GWh in 2023. In 2024, Russia became the second-largest gas supplier to the kingdom.

Tags
Spain
India, EAEU to sign free trade deal in 2026 — Federation of Indian Export Organizations
It will lead to expanded trade and increased investment on both sides, FIEO Director General and CEO Ajay Sahai noted
Read more
Putin sees Kazakh leader off after their informal meeting at Kremlin
The two leaders exchanged a firm handshake and embraced in farewell
Read more
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Read more
Russia, Turkey have yet to resolve payment issues — charge d’affaires
They were caused by the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against Russian, Alexey Ivanov said
Read more
FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base
According to the Russian security service, the Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million
Read more
Russian expert links MiG-31 hijacking attempt to UK’s supersonic lag
Alexander Stepanov also noted that many military experts acknowledge the fact of a serious, and presumably insurmountable, deficit in the British military-industrial complex in the domain of hypersonic missiles
Read more
Russia expects tourist flow growth to Turkey this year — diplomat
"Our citizens keep standing interest in visiting Turkey and the Turkish side certainly endeavors to provide comfortable conditions of stay here for Russians," Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Russia to Turkey Alexey Ivanov said
Read more
Foreign intelligence promised Russian MiG-31 pilot pile of cash, life of luxury
A Ukrainian pilot was also involved in the recruitment on the part of Ukrainian intelligence
Read more
US strikes alleged drug boats near Venezuelan coast with drones, F-35s — CNN
The TV channel emphasized that to date, "the Pentagon has not publicly acknowledged what aircraft or hardware the military is using to conduct the strikes"
Read more
Former Gazprom subsidiary in Germany urged to terminate Yamal LNG deal
"According to the German government, both the REPowerEU directive and the 19th sanctions package mean that SEFE must stop purchasing LNG under the old Yamal contract and may invoke force majeure," the ministry said
Read more
Kremlin unaware of South African citizens allegedly asked to leave special op zone
Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office issued a statement saying that the South African government was working through diplomatic channels to secure the return of 17 South African men who found themselves surrounded in Donbass
Read more
Ukraine approves list of countries eligible for fast-tracked citizenship
According to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, citizens of Germany, Canada, Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic are eligible for a simplified path toward Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
London, Brussels pushing US to abandon diplomacy in Ukraine conflict — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Polishchuk, mutually acceptable agreements on the terms for resolving the crisis around Ukraine - with compromises made - were reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Russia establishes Unmanned Systems Forces
The structure of this new branch of the armed forces has been determined, the head of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been appointed, military administration units have been created at all levels
Read more
EU halts Kiev’s attempt to strip Russian language of protections — Russian MFA
Alexey Polischuk said that Kiev assumed that the anti-Russian EU would approve yet another illegitimate act, but they miscalculated
Read more
Removal of tariffs to cost US over $3 trillion — Trump
The US President said that it would be devastating to the future of the country
Read more
Trump no longer sees a threat of Ukraine conflict leading to WWIII
The US leader again claimed to have solved several conflicts, without specifying exactly which
Read more
Ukraine builds up forces at Khatneye, but morale lacking — security forces
The source said that a huge number of Ukrainian prisoners comes from this direction
Read more
US didn't push back against Moscow’s territorial claims at Alaska summit — Russian MFA
Alexey Polishchuk also emphasized the need to remember that "the territorial issue is part of the settlement package"
Read more
Russia open to all law-abiding Western online platforms — official
The presence of domestic elements of the information infrastructure makes it possible for Russia to hold such an open stance, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko said
Read more
Syria complying with Israeli demilitarization demands could trigger chaos — interim leader
Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that the Golan Heights, whose demilitarization is one of Israel’s demands for concluding a new security agreement, are a sovereign and indivisible part of the country
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Trump’s decision on nuclear testing 'blindsided' his team — former CIA employee
Larry Johnson answered in the negative when asked whether it is likely that Trump will resume live nuclear testing, and whether the US leader could decide to do so despite warnings from US experts and opposition from a number of US Congress members
Read more
Russia calls on Hague to pay attention to Kiev's attempts to push NATO against Moscow
The Kiev regime has made another attempt at provocation - it tried to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet, the Russian embassy in the Netherlands said
Read more
Press review: Russia’s FSB foils Ukraine-UK jet hijack plot as US eases Syria sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 12th
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novouspenovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Seven attacks by the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled combat group in the Krasnoarmeysk area were repelled
Read more
Militarily 'weak' London turns to divide and conquer tactics — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that the imperial ambitions of the UK can be characterized in different ways
Read more
'Azov' squad flees positions, abandoning wounded soldiers — security forces
According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team"
Read more
Armenia not going to reject Russian grain — PM
Nikol Pashinyan commented on information of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Yerevan will reject Russian grain for political considerations in favor of more expensive Ukrainian one at the expense of the European Union’s funds
Read more
Opposition politician charged with justifying UAV attacks on Moscow, Crimean bridge blast
During the hearing, the defense entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant
Read more
Baltic states try to force Russia into act that would precipitate NATO war — Lavrov
Commenting on Lithuania’s proposals to limit transit to Kaliningrad, the Russian foreign minister said the European Union is every bit as responsible as Lithuania here
Read more
Trump says US ordered batch of B-2 strategic bombers
In US President's view, these aircraft "completely obliterated Iran's nuclear capability"
Read more
Venezuelan parliament thanks Russia for support in difficult time
Speaker Jorge Rodriguez stressed that "true friends are known in difficult, challenging times, and Russia is a true and loyal friend of Venezuela."
Read more
Romania turns into key hub for arms deliveries to Ukraine — military expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized the strategic importance of the Romanian territory for NATO, pointing to the presence of large military bases and airfields of the alliance on the territory of Romania
Read more
Russia ready to resume Istanbul talks with Ukraine at any moment — charge d’affaires
Alexey Ivanov noted that the Russian side had conveyed a number of proposals during previous rounds of negotiations
Read more
Gas supplies, Russian language status in Kazakhstan: Putin on talks with Tokayev
Vladimir Putin thanked the Kazakh president for supporting the Russian language in Kazakhstan
Read more
Middle East nations disappointed by US's fixation on Abraham agreements — FT
Analysts say that the outrage which continues to course through much of the Arab and Muslim world over Israel’s offensive "has made the prospect of normalisation anathema"
Read more
Kremlin clarifies why Russian jets escorted Kazakh president's plane
"It is just an honor guard, something associated with state visits," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
BBC distorting Trump’s speech constitutes a crime — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that BBC leadership was accused of manipulating programs and censoring Donald Trump’s speeches
Read more
Putin and Tokayev will hold official talks in Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's spokesman, they plan to discuss economic, political, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation and key regional and global issues
Read more
Trump’s criticism of SMO progress is unfounded — former CIA employee
While addressing Trump’s criticism directed at Russia concerning what he referred to as the country’s slow offensive on the special military operation front in Ukraine, Larry Johnson stated that the US leader was either receiving incorrect intelligence or misrepresenting what he was being told
Read more
Russian instructors, CAR military eliminate militant base
The Officers Union for International Security added that the bandits who refuse to enter a disarmament program and contribute to the development of the Central African Republic will face certain death, no matter where they are
Read more
Press review: Russia boosts India ties while political disputes hit green transition
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 11th
Read more
Kremlin says will announce when Putin visits India later
The Roscongress Foundation said earlier that a Russian-Indian forum will take place in New Delhi on December 4-5
Read more
Cases of desertion, absence in Ukraine’s Armed Forces reach 311,000 since February 2022
The number of cases involving unauthorized absence from a military unit
Read more
Putin meets visiting Kazakh leader in Kremlin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations
Read more
Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Read more
US considers building base for 10,000 troops near Gaza — media
An unnamed US administration official told Bloomberg that the military’s request represents an initial step toward planning the establishment of a base for international stabilization forces
Read more
Trump says observed Russia’s commemorative events on Victory Day
The US president said that for this and other reasons, in May of this year, he declared November 11 and May 8 as victory days for the first and second world wars, respectively
Read more
Moscow upholds inviolability of Ukrainian embassy building in Russia — senior diplomat
According to Alexey Polishchuk, the buildings of Russian embassy in Kiev and consulates general in Odessa and Kharkov are not currently being used and remain inviolable
Read more
UK security adviser contacted Kremlin with no intent to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
"Naturally, when a mutual exchange of viewpoints is impossible, the dialogue cannot advance," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West acts out of desperation by trying to steal Kinzhal technology — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it would take billions of dollars and decades of work for Western countries to develop similar technologies
Read more
Ukraine incapable of winning conflict with Russia — UK journalist
The territorial conquests of the Russians now amount to around 20% of the landmass of Ukraine before 2022, and the Europeans haven't got the money to sustain the military confrontation on their own, he said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confident EU, US also note corruption scandal in Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov added that these countries have been very active as the Kiev regime’s donors
Read more
Shift in Germany’s military potential alarms France — Politico
While, by 2029, Germany is expected to raise its defense budget to €153 billion, France plans to spend just €80 billion on defense by 2030
Read more
Outbreak of gas gangrene recorded among Ukrainian troops — newspaper
According to The Telegraph, a surge in the cases of this infectious disease where gas bubbles form beneath the skin and muscle tissues rapidly deteriorate has been triggered by the difficult situation on the frontline and delayed evacuation
Read more
Interaction between Russia, US underway albeit limited — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov specified that this involves both phone conversations and personal interaction, when possible
Read more
Russian football club Spartak Moscow parts ways with head coach Stankovic
Serbian specialist Dejan Stankovic, 47, has been with Spartak Moscow FC as the head coach since the summer of 2024
Read more
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Read more
'Thanks' West: gold toilet seized from Mindich speaks to Kiev corruption — Dmitriev
"Atlanta and Kansas City-marked dollars also say 'thank you' to the war financiers," the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added
Read more
Tough measures needed to snuff out Kiev’s attacks on ZNPP — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that Ukrainian drones had attacked four Russian nuclear plants in recent months
Read more
Ukrainian media reveal names of all accused in corruption scandal involving Mindich
Additional charges are expected on November 12 and in the coming days
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban on 30 Japanese citizens as response measure — foreign ministry
The list includes journalists and professors of Japanese universities
Read more
Armenia wants to reject Russian grain in favor of Ukrainian one
The catch is that Ukrainian grain is more than 50% more expensive, the SVR press bureau said
Read more
Ukraine removes justice chief Galushchenko from his position
Lyudmila Sugak, previously deputy justice minister, will be acting justice chief
Read more
Ukraine close to running out of resources for military operations — Russia’s MFA
Alexey Polishchuk stressed that "the Zelensky regime is capable of staging any provocation and act of terrorism" for the sake of retaining power
Read more
Russia, Turkey ready to organize high-level visits if necessary — charge d’affaires
Alexey Ivanov noted the leaders and the foreign ministers remain in constant contact
Read more
Lavrov baffled at Britain's lack of shame over MiG-31 hijacking plot
The Russian foreign minister said that he does not know how the British will wash themselves clean of it
Read more
West sees Kupyansk falling into Russia's hands — expert
Kupyansk is of great importance to the Ukrainian authorities, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief — Russian diplomat
The regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 17 through 21
Read more
Purpose of assassination attempt on top cleric to provoke NATO into conflict with Russia
Mikhail Sheremet alleges that British curators are behind the Ukrainian special services
Read more
Russian intel agency’s reports never baseless, Kremlin spokesman says
Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported earlier that Armenia had decided to abandon Russian grain imports for political reasons and purchase more expensive Ukrainian grain
Read more
Baltic countries mere pawns in British game against Russia — Lavrov
"The few in Europe who still have a shred of common sense and indeed care about the continent’s security, and there are fewer and fewer of those, they understand perfectly well which provocative role was given to these Baltic countries, spearheaded by the British," the minister said
Read more
Mellon Blue diamond sells for $25.6 mln in Geneva
According to the Christie’s auction house, due to its rich coloration, the Mellon Blue belongs to the rare category of vivid fancy diamonds, which accounts for less than 1% of all rare blue diamonds
Read more
Kremlin agrees with Vucic’s statement that Europe 'prepares for war with Russia'
According to Dmitry Peskov, a number of European countries continue to increase their military budgets
Read more
Putin’s informal meeting with visiting Kazakh leader lasted for over 2.5 hours
The official part on Tokayev’s program is scheduled for November 12
Read more
Legalization of polygamy in Chechnya is out of question, says Chechen leader
It is Almighty God who permits to have four wives, Kadyrov reminded
Read more
Putin, Tokayev sign Declaration on strategic partnership between Russia, Kazakhstan
Russia currently has strategic partnership relations with Venezuela, Indonesia, Iran, China and North Korea
Read more
Russia, US have no contact about Kiev attempt to assassinate high-ranking cleric
Russia’s Federal Security Service said the purpose of the terrorist plot against Metropolitan Tikhon was to disrupt negotiations between Russia and the United States
Read more
Kremlin aide calls his conversation with UK adviser 'unremarkable'
Yury Ushakov said that his counterpart was focused on conveying Europeans’ stance instead of discussing any potential proposals
Read more
IN BRIEF: Nuclear tests, New START Treaty extension, British media lies — what Lavrov said
Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the resumption of preparations for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Read more
Kiev loses 1,150 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and troop deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported
Read more
Hungary’s Orban defends Russia ties, says acts in interests of own country
"I am well aware of the role Russia will play over the next 15 and 20 years in the fate of Europe and Hungary, and I intend to capitalize on that," the Hungarian PM said
Read more
Kiev officially halts peace talks with Moscow — Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
"Since the peace talks ended this year without significant progress, they were halted," Sergey Kislitsa said
Read more
Kremlin has nothing to comment on Ukraine’s security secretary’s plan to unblock POW swaps
On November 11, Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia, suddenly claimed that he was in Istanbul for new meetings on the issues of POW swaps
Read more
US should focus its anti-drug efforts on Belgium, not Venezuela — Lavrov
This line, which the administration of US President Donald Trump has now chosen in relation to Venezuela, will not lead to anything good, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russian forces hit command post of Ukrainian electronic warfare brigade in Sumy Region
The attack involved Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Russian pilot promised citizenship of Western country for hijacking MiG-31 jet — FSB
The Russian officer was also offered $1 million
Read more
Almost no interest in Trump’s circle in normalization with Russia — former CIA employee
According to Larry Johnson, Trump has "had ample opportunity to take some steps, to make some gestures towards Moscow to show that he's serious"
Read more
Vuсic says Europe is preparing for war with Russia
Serbia has found itself "between a rock and a hard place" amid the conflicting objectives pursued by Western countries and Russia, said serbian leader
Read more
EU, Council of Europe lack resources to create 'tribunal against Russia' — Euronews
The Council of Europe has estimated that the project would require about €75 million per year, not including rental and security costs, the TV channel reported
Read more
UK to stop providing maritime services in Russian LNG carriage since 2026
Such restrictions will be introduced during the next year in interaction with other European countries, The Independent added
Read more
Attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are counterproductive — envoy to Germany
Sergey Nechayev stressed that Russia "has not violated or destroyed any agreements"
Read more
Total of 392 people killed in drone attacks in Russia over first 10 months of 2025
According to Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, 3,205 people were injured, including 195 minors
Read more
Europe cannot justify its lawlessness with Russia's actions in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also noted that if the European Union continues to try to blame Russia for everything, it should understand that Russia "has something to reassure its European colleagues with"
Read more
Zelensky’s power hierarchy has crumbled — Ukrainian opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Vladimir Zelensky and his team acted extremely recklessly
Read more
Soyuz-5 arrives at Baikonur ahead of December launch — Roscosmos
The Soyuz-5 is a next-generation Russian medium-class launch vehicle with enhanced payload capacity
Read more
Impossible for one pilot to land MiG-31 jet alone in case of hijacking — expert
Andrey Gribov said it would lead to a catastrophe
Read more
UK’s Bellingcat involved in Kiev's operation to hijack Russian MiG-31 jet — FSB
According to the Russian security service, this proves that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate lacks originality in its plots
Read more
Russia, Oman relations remain stable, show positive trend — Shoigu
According to the Russian Security Council Secretary, the bilateral cooperation demonstrates resilience and shows an upward trajectory
Read more
Twenty servicemen were on board of C-130 crashed in Georgia — Turkey’s Defense Ministry
"Search and rescue operations in the crash area continue," the ministry informed
Read more