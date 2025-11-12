Russia discusses solid minerals processing projects with Ethiopia — economy minister

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is discussing the entry of its companies to the Ethiopian market for participation in mineral resources processing projects, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters after the ninth meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Ethiopian commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and trade.

"We are discussing issues, including the approach of Russian companies, the more serious entry to the Ethiopian market. This pertains to the agribusiness sector, to fertilizer deliveries, to issues of production and processing of mineral resources, primarily solid mineral resources, and the use of the hydropower potential, because cheap electric power is present in the large volume, and several high-capacity hydropower plants were built in Ethiopia," the minister noted.

The counterparts are interested in deep processing of raw materials, Reshetnikov added.