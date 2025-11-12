Russia open to all law-abiding Western online platforms — official

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Western online platforms can operate in Russia provided they fully comply with Russian laws, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko said in an interview with the NEWM TASS project.

"The competition should exist. We are absolutely open to the operation of any Western platforms in Russia but under one condition: please, respect our country and people living in it, and abide by Russian laws," he said.

"Russian doors are open" for all foreign Internet projects "that comply and will continue complying with Russian laws," the official stressed. "Still, if you do not respect Russia and people living here, then - well, please. Work where this is accepted. We are not ready to tolerate disrespect for the country and its laws," Kiriyenko noted.

The presence of domestic elements of the information infrastructure makes it possible for Russia to hold such an open stance, he added.