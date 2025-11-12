UK to stop providing maritime services in Russian LNG carriage since 2026

LONDON, November 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will not provide maritime services to companies dealing with carriage of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, The Independent reported.

"Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) is set to face a ban on access to UK maritime services, including insurance and shipping," the news outlet said. Such restrictions will be introduced during the next year in interaction with other European countries, the newspaper added.

The UK banned Russian LNG imports since January 2023.