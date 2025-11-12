Russians most interested in short-term deposits in October — marketplace

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The share of three-month deposits totaled 57.5%, while the share of six-month and one-month deposits stood at 20.7% and 10.7% respectively in October 2025, the press service of the Finuslugi financial marketplace told TASS.

According to the marketplace, the share of deposits with non-standard terms also increased in October. Deposits for two months had their share increased to 2.4% and for four months - to 4.9%, driven by new offers appeared on the market place.

The greater share of deposits opens for a short term. Deposits opened for twelve months and more stood at 3.2% in October 2025.