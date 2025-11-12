New railway terminal starts operating in Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, November 12. /TASS/. A new railway terminal started operating in Arkhangelsk, the region's Governor Alexander Tsybulsky wrote on Telegram. The terminal's annual cargo capacity is more than 200,000 tons.

"The new railway terminal of the Polar Trans Port Company has started its work in Arkhangelsk. It is an important infrastructure facility that will give an additional impetus to transport and logistics potential of the region and the entire Russian Arctic Zone," the governor said.

Polar Trans Port is a business resident of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone. It offers a full range of services to transport goods to the Arctic by all means of transport, including delivery of dangerous goods, oversized and special equipment. In late 2021, the company started working on a new investment project to create a rear railway terminal of more than 150,000 square meters in Arkhangelsk. The terminal storage capacity is 500 pieces of 20-foot containers and 66 connection points for refrigerated containers.

The purpose of building 3.2 km of railway tracks under the project is to introduce additional capacities for unloading and loading wagons of various cargo types according to the growing demand under new Arctic projects by Rosneft, Norilsk Nickel, and Novatek.

"The railway terminal construction is a key element of our company's development strategy. Here, the cargo will be handled accordingly and moved to the sea terminals of the Arkhangelsk Transport Hub for shipment along the Northern Sea Route," the governor's press service quoted Polar Trans Port's CEO Ilya Varlamov as saying.

The new terminal expands the company's throughput and technological capabilities. The governor assessed port facilities of the company, which in 2025 merged with Severny Project to create the Single Transport Logistics Complex offering the full cycle of services. The complex includes a 2.5 km long railway dead end to handle 200,000 tons of cargo per year, a rear terminal, a marine terminal with berths for two vessels up to 152 m long and 8.2 m draught, as well as more than 25 ice-class vessels.