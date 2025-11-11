MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Gold-plated sanitary ware and stacks of cash found by police in the apartment of Timur Mindich, a Ukrainian businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 firm, are a symbol of "gratitude" from corrupt Kiev figures to Western sponsors of the conflict in Ukraine, quipped Special Envoy of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

"This golden toilet and bidet say 'Thank you!' to the warmongers using Ukraine in their proxy war against Russia. They greet you from the flat of Zelensky ally Mr. Mindich, raided by anti-corruption police in operation named 'Midas.' 1,000 hours of taped graft talks now spilling out," Dmitriev wrote on the X, adding photos of luxury style sanitary ware and bricks of banknotes.

"Atlanta and Kansas City-marked dollars also say 'thank you' to the war financiers," he added.

On November 10, the Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies announced that they were investigating a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector. Raids were conducted at the Energoatom company as well as at the residences of ex-energy minister and now justice minister in Ukraine German Galushenko and Mindich. On the same day, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released wiretap records of conversations held at Mindich’s apartment, where corruption schemes were discussed. According to the investigation, collaborators in the corrupt scheme laundered about $100 mln.