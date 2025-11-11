Sales of hybrid cars in Russia up 54% in October reaching all-time high

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Sales of hybrid cars in Russia hit a fresh all-time high of 6,292 units in October 2025, which is 54% higher than in the previous year, and 62% higher than in September 2025, Director of the Avtostat analytical agency Sergey Tselikov said.

"October was a record month for sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles, both in absolute terms and in terms of the market share, which approached 4%," Tselikov said on his Telegram channel.

The surge in sales is primarily due to the upcoming increase in recycling fees and the subsequent price hike, he said, adding that against this backdrop, sales have increased not only for imported cars, but also for those assembled in Russia.

Voyah was the most popular plug-in hybrid brand in October (1,600 units), followed by the previous leader Lixiang (1,400), Exeed/Exlantix (613), Geely (471), and Aito (412).

In January-October 2025, sales of hybrid cars totaled almost 30,000 units, down by 11% compared to the same period last year, the head of Avtostat noted, adding that Lixiang remained the top-selling brand (9,717 units).