Russian online retailer Ozon plans to go offline

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Ozon is going to enter the offline format, CEO of the Russian online retailer Alexander Shulgin told reporters on the sidelines of the Platform Economy Day.

"Our counterparts in the industry also open dark stores, where they have traditional stores. And we would like to have a similar opportunity of opening small stores in areas where people live, and offer them delivery and the opportunity to buy goods from the store. I think it will be to the common benefit of food producers and buyers," Shulgin said.

The discussion on changes in trade regulation is underway now, Shulgin noted. "We believe lifting of certain restrictions set out in the trade law because of objective reasons would help to increase competition, raise diversity and improve prices for consumers in the sphere of foods and in other spheres," the chief executive added.