Russian agricultural sector adapted to challenges, PM says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The national agricultural sector has adapted to challenges and has the required groundwork completed for the rise in exports, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on agribusiness development.

"The sector has adapted to current challenges, promptly responds to domestic market needs. We also have the significant groundwork completed to build the export potential up, for the food and for raw materials," he said.

Mishustin noted a change to the better in the quality of rural life. "The human resources preparation system is being upgraded; relevant digital technologies are much more used," he said.

"All that is the indicator of the systemic government support for the sector, which the government will provide further on," Mishustin stressed. "This is reflected in particular in the position of the government on the draft federal project for the next three years," he added.