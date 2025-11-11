Russia harvested over 135 mln tons of grain this year — PM

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has harvested more than 135 mln metric tons of grain this year and the yield is record high for pulses and oily crops, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session dedicated to agribusiness development.

"More than 135 mln tons of grain were harvested, and records were set again for the yield of pulses, soybeans, rapeseed, and fruits," the prime minister said. "The output of dairy products and cheese also increased," he noted.

"We have provided ourselves with the surplus with grain, meta, fish, vegetable oil and sugar as of the last-year end," Mishustin said. "We are also approaching target values of the food security doctrine for milk, potatoes and vegetables," he stressed.

"We expect that results will not be lower than the achieved ones further on," the prime minister added.