Ruble’s share in mutual settlements with Kyrgyzstan hits 96.7% in 8M 2025 — deputy PM

BISHKEK, November 11. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan reached $3 bln in January-August 2025, with the Russian ruble accounting for 96.7% of mutual settlements with the republic over the first eight months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at an expanded meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission in Bishkek.

"Russia accounts for 22% of the republic's foreign trade turnover, and from January to August 2025, our trade turnover grew by 15.1%, reaching $3 bln, according to figures we have. Our trade and economic cooperation is carried out with the maximum use of national currencies in mutual settlements. And in the first eight months of 2025, the share of the Russian ruble in mutual settlements reached 96.7%," he said.

Russia is one of the largest investors in the economy of Kyrgyzstan, Overchuk said. "The volume of accumulated Russian direct investment as of the end of 2024 amounted to $1.21 bln for 6.9% of the country’s GDP. As of September 1, 2025, 1,823 enterprises with Russian participation operated in Kyrgyzstan, or 32% of all enterprises with foreign capital," he stressed.

The countries maintain high levels of contact at all levels, including regional ones, the official added. "Therefore, I would like to emphasize that it is precisely regional contacts that allow us to find areas of application in joint projects to deepen our partnerships. Seventy-nine Russian regions develop trade and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan. And we agreed to hold another Russia-Kyrgyzstan interregional cooperation forum next year," he said.

"Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation based on a long history, mutual respect, and trust is multifaceted, and it is distinguished by similar approaches to regional and global issues, and a focus on developing integration processes in Eurasia," Overchuk said.