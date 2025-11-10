Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 0.3% to 2,558.6 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.04% to 994.92 points. The yuan increased by four kopecks to 11.36 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started Monday trading with growth and marked the round 2,600 points, but the sentiment worsened closer to the evening. Friday data of the Russian statistical service about the decline of weekly and annual inflation were positive for the market. The dynamics in general was adversely affected by the drop in heavyweight Lukoil stocks - the company announced force majeure at the West Qurna 2 field in Iraq," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Stocks of the Credit Bank of Moscow (+2.3%) took the lead in growing on the stock market, without news but likely in expectation of a new key rate cut by the Central Bank of Russia in December," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Lukoil stock plunged most deeply (-3.4%), probably due to the situation with company’s assets in Iraq.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,500-2,600 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global said.