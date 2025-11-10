Avtovaz launches intensive road testing program for Lada Azimut crossover

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Avtovaz has begun an intensive road testing program for its new flagship crossover, the Lada Azimut, the company’s press service said.

"Avtovaz announces the launch of an intensive road testing program for its new in-house developed flagship crossover, the Lada Azimut. Full-scale testing is one of the key stages in preparing the model for the start of mass production, which is scheduled for 2026," the statement said.

The company added that a test track located on the plant’s premises is being used for rapid adjustment and evaluation of individual vehicle characteristics. However, the main validation program will be carried out at the company’s dedicated Akoev testing ground in the village of Sosnovka.

"Its infrastructure includes dozens of specialized road surfaces and test routes, allowing engineers to fine-tune and comprehensively evaluate the vehicle under conditions closely replicating real-world operation across Russia," the press service noted.