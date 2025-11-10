Russia to put military arsenal on display at Dubai Airshow — statement

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia will exhibit more than 850 military products, a good portion of them prototypes, at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international exhibition, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reported on its official website.

"In total, more than 850 military products will be presented, including more than 110 prototypes, among which are: the promising Su-57E multifunctional fighter (with aviation weapons), the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and strike helicopter, the modernized Yak-130M training aircraft with aviation weapons, and the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft," the statement said.

The exhibition will feature a multifunctional complex with Orlan-10E drones, a complex with an Orlan-30 drone, the Izdelie 177S aircraft engine, as well as the Pantsir-SMD-E ultra-short-range anti-aircraft missile system, the Dzhygit support launcher with a targeting system and night sight, and the Verba portable anti-aircraft missile system.

The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation added that models, mock-ups, and other promotional pieces will be exhibited, including aviation equipment, drones, and counter-drone technology, as well as air defense and electronic warfare systems and small arms.

"During the exhibition, the Russian delegation plans to hold meetings and negotiations on military-technical cooperation with representatives of the UAE Defense Ministry, law enforcement agencies, as well as leading manufacturers and exporters of military equipment," the statement concluded.