McDonald's registered seven trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. McDonald's has registered in Russia seven trademarks of their dishes and services in Russian and in English.

The global fast-food chain had its filing approved for Big Tasty, Quarter Pounder, Royal Cheeseburger, McFresh, McFlurry, Big Mac and McDelivery. Some of the trademarks and dishes have the signature "M" before the name, according to data of the Russian patent authority.

All the filings were made from the United States in December 2024. Dishes were registered under Class 12. The delivery service trademark was registered for Classes 39 and 43 of the International Classification of Goods and Services. The trademarks will remain force until December 2034.

McDonald's halted operations in Russia in spring 2022.