Number of complaints on financial services in Russia up 16% in January-September

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The number of consumer complaints regarding financial services in Russia increased by 15.8% in January-September year-on-year, reaching 280,000 submissions, the Bank of Russia reported.

At the same time, while in the Q1 of 2025 the number of complaints exceeded last year’s level by 23.1%, in the Q3 the increase narrowed to 11%.

Overall, complaints regarding banks increased by 21%. The majority are still related to measures banks take to combat fraud and "dropper" schemes - specifically, refusals to conduct transactions and account blocks.

Complaints related to auto lending fell by nearly one quarter, mainly due to a reduction in unfair practices in this market segment. At the same time, complaints regarding microfinance organizations increased by 10%.

Additionally, the number of complaints regarding professional securities market participants declined by 20.7%. In the non-state pension fund segment, complaints related to disputes over transfers from the Social Fund of Russia to non-state pension funds or between different non-state pension funds dropped more than twofold.