Russia supports initiative to hold 2026 CSTO conference in Minsk

ASTANA, November 10. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the proposal to hold the second military-economic conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in Minsk in June 2026, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation Denis Manturov said at the opening of the body’s 23rd meeting in Astana.

He noted that CSTO countries "need to develop new formats for dialogue and the exchange of experience."

"In this regard, it is reasonable to promote the organization of forums and exhibitions. We therefore support the initiative to hold the second CSTO military-economic conference next June in Minsk as part of the business program of the international exhibition National Security. Belarus - 2026," Manturov said.