Gold prices up 2.36% on Comex

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in December 2025 climbed above $4,100 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to market data.

Gold prices gained 2.35% to as high as $4,104 per Troy ounce, above $4,100 for the first time since October 27, 2025. The precious metal prices accelerated further to $4,104.3 per Troy ounce, up 2.36%.

Silver futures with the settlement in this December edged up by 3.99% to $50.65 per Troy ounce at the same time.