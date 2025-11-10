Sberbank's net profit growth to total around 6% by end of 2025 — CEO

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Sberbank expects an increase in its net profit by 6% by the end of 2025, as well as a rise in dividend payments compared to last year, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top lender Herman Gref said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope we'll break our dividend record next year. We're planning this year’s profits about 6% higher than last year, which is why dividends will be higher next year," he said, adding that the bank paid a record dividend for the Russian market for 2024 in the amount of 787 billion rubles.

The performance of the banking system and Sberbank has remained quite modest this year against the backdrop of complicated macroeconomic conditions, but "not bad" given the current situation, Gref noted.

"Macroeconomic conditions are challenging. Some of our portfolios are shrinking slightly, the consumer loan portfolio in particular. Others are growing, but at a very slow pace, in the single digits everywhere. Mortgage lending will be lower this year than last year, and issuances will be significantly lower. We'll be about 5-7% lower than last year, and the market will be about 10-15% lower than last year. But overall, the remaining portfolios will be positive this year. Worse than we expected, but overall, that's not bad for such a challenging year," he explained.