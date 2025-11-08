Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russia oil, gas supplies indefinite — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 8. /TASS/. Budapest’s exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies is not limited by time, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said denying Western media reports that the exemption was made for a year.

"Hungary has received indefinite exemption from sanctions," he said, adding that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and US President Donald Trump agreed on this at a meeting at the White House on November 7.

"Those who claim otherwise were not present at the negotiations. It's much easier to ask those who were there," Szijjarto told Hungarian reporters on board a plane en route from Washington to Budapest as broadcast by M1 TV channel.

On Friday evening, Orban said after talks with Trump that the United States would grant Hungary an indefinite exemption from sanctions, which could have obstructed the supply of oil through the Druzhba pipeline and gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline. The prime minister convinced the American leader of the need of the decision, since Hungary cannot yet do without Russian energy resources.

Szijjarto, who accompanied Orban during his visit to Washington, said then that in 2024, the Turkish Stream pipeline supplied 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas, while 5 million tons of oil arrived to Hungary through the Druzhba pipeline. According to him, "approximately the same volume of supplies is expected this year.".