MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Tax revenues to Ukraine's budget from the income of porn content producers on the OnlyFans platform could amount to nearly 24 million dollars per year, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker and chairman of the parliamentary tax committee Daniil Getmantsev said.

"About one billion hryvnia ($23.8 million as of now – TASS) per year – the potential tax revenue from OnlyFans content creators," he wrote on his Telegram channel. The lawmaker recalled that this would require amending the Criminal Code and decriminalizing the production of pornography.

The issue of abolishing criminal liability for producing pornographic content has been discussed in Ukraine for a long time. Lawmakers note that, given chronic budget deficits, it is more profitable to legalize this type of activity in order to tax it. Currently, OnlyFans pays taxes in Ukraine as part of the so-called Google tax, but Ukrainian models cannot do so, even if they wish to. A corresponding bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada last year but caused a lot of controversy and was never passed.

For several years, Ukraine's budget has run a record deficit. Its revenues have only been enough to cover military spending, and everything else has been financed by Western aid. Kiev now acknowledges that the country has exhausted its resources and that finding new sources of funding is becoming increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, Western partners, including the IMF, are insisting that Ukrainian authorities find new sources of self-financing.