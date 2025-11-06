Ministry to allocate $33 mln for currency, gold sales from November 10 to December 4

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 2.7 bln rubles ($33 mln) for selling foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from November 10 to December 4, the ministry reported.

Daily sales of foreign currency and gold will equal 0.1 bln rubles ($1.2 mln).

From October 7 to November 7, the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 13.9 bln rubles ($170 mln) for sale of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 0.6 bln rubles ($7.2 mln).