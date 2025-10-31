Hainan’s Betel Nut Valley counting on influx of Russian tourists — newspaper

HAIKOU /China/, October 31. /TASS/. The Betel Nut Valley, also known as Binglanggu, located in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, is expecting an increase in Russian tourists, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, a delegation of Russian tour operators recently visited the site and familiarized themselves with its attractions, including the intangible cultural heritage of Hainan's small ethnic minorities, the Li and Miao. Local residents presented the guests with souvenirs and performed a welcome dance, in accordance with custom.

The organizers invited the Russians to try on traditional clothing and learn about artistic performances and musical repertoire. The delegation members participated in photo sessions, visited a themed exhibition hall, conversed with elders, and learned the basics of the Li people's brocade-making techniques.

Sanya Ribao noted that guests from Russia particularly enjoyed the tropical forest's nature and unique features, home to many exotic birds. As the influx of Russian tourists increases, it is expected that many of them will want to see the picturesque sites of the Betel Nut Valley and learn about the unique cultural heritage of the ethnic minorities. To better meet this growing demand, local authorities and businesses are working together to improve infrastructure, create new, personalized tourism products, and raise service levels.

Established in 1998, the Betel Nut Valley is located in the Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in southern Hainan. This tourist area is located in the Ganshiling Nature Reserve near the resort town of Sanya and covers more than 330 hectares. It is mainly visited by vacationers interested in the tropics, intangible cultural heritage, and the island's unique indigenous culture.