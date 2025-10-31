Egypt grateful to Russia for regular wheat supplies to country — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Egypt is grateful to Russia for regular wheat supplies to the republic, Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Hamdy Shaaban said at a meeting with Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin.

"We are very grateful for regular supplies of wheat to Egypt because it is national security and provides food for 108 million Egyptian citizens," he said.

"I want to point out that strategic partnership is not just documents signed between Russia and Egypt, but it is the reality that we see through major projects such as El Dabaa NPP, the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal, and the purchase of wheat from Russia," the diplomat added.