RSPP head expects key rate reduction by 0.5 pp per quarter in 2026

ISTANBUL, October 31. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin expects the Central Bank’s key rate to be reduced to 16% this year and by half a percentage point per quarter in 2026.

"I think (the key rate will be reduced by - TASS) half a percentage point by the end of the year, demonstrating that the Central Bank is continuing its downward cycle. Half a percentage point by the end of this year and half a percentage point per quarter next year," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum organized with the support of the Roscongress Foundation.

Earlier, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina announced the continuation of the rate reduction cycle into 2026, adding that the regulator assumes that tight monetary policy is a temporary measure.