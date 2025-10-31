China to create opportunities for Asia-Pacific and global development — Xi Jinping

GYEONGJU /South Korea/, October 31. /TASS/. China remains firmly committed to its policy of openness and will continue to create new opportunities for the development of the Asia-Pacific region as well as the world at large, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the 32nd informal meeting of APEC leaders.

"China steadfastly adheres to its fundamental national policy of opening up, and through concrete actions promotes the development of an open global economy. <…> It will deepen reforms, steadily expand high-level openness, and continuously create new favorable opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world through its new achievements in national modernization," the Chinese leader said.

He also noted that China intends, together with the member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), to support free trade and ensure uninterrupted supply chains.

"First, we must jointly uphold the multilateral trading system, practice genuine multilateralism, and strengthen the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral framework with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core," the Chinese leader emphasized in his remarks at the 32nd informal meeting of APEC leaders. "We must work together to ensure the stability and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains," he stressed.

At the same time, Chinese authorities will implement digitalization methods in cross-border trade as part of their economic cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi Jinping also announced that China attracted $700 bln in foreign investment during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).