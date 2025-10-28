Russia’s Finance Ministry proposes clarifying 2026 deadlines for national project funds

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry has drafted a resolution outlining specific provisions for the execution of the federal budget over the upcoming three-year period. The proposal seeks to clarify the rules governing the deadlines for decisions on the use of federal funds reserved for the implementation of national projects in 2026, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website.

"The document proposes to clarify for 2026 the provisions defining the deadlines for decisions on the use of federal budget funds reserved for national projects. Such allocations will need to be distributed no later than April 1, 2026," the statement said.

The draft resolution also extends existing provisions prohibiting the allocation of federal budget subsidies to legal entities with outstanding debts to Russia. Similar restrictions will apply to budgetary investments.

In addition, the document sets out rules for the use of unspent budgetary funds from the previous fiscal year. Specifically, balances in foreign currency as of January 1, 2026, may be directed by the recipients toward the same purposes for which they were allocated in 2025.

"The draft government resolution refines the approaches to executing the federal budget in the upcoming three-year period. The goal is to accelerate processes and improve the efficiency of federal budget spending to advance the priority objectives of state policy in the coming years," Russian Deputy Finance Minister Nikolay Begchin noted.

If signed, the provisions of the resolution will take effect on January 1, 2026.