Russia to achieve record harvests for several agricultural crops in 2025

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is expected to achieve record harvests for several agricultural crops by the end of 2025, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters following an expanded meeting of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues.

The participants discussed issues related to ensuring domestic market supply, implementing the national project "Technological Support for Food Security", improving the regulatory framework for the agricultural sector, and developing rural territories.

"The meeting also reviewed the current situation in the agro-industrial complex, including the progress of the harvest campaign. As of today, Russian farmers have already collected 137 mln tons of grain in bunker weight, nearly 10 mln tons more than in the same period last year. High yields are also expected for other agricultural crops, with certain ones projected to reach record levels," the Deputy Prime Minister’s office reported.

It was noted that the situation in livestock farming, processed food production, and the fisheries sector remains stable.

Patrushev expressed gratitude to the State Duma deputies for their attention to the priority areas of the agro-industrial complex. The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that discussions are currently underway on the federal budget for the next three-year period. "Following the first reading, more than 540 bln rubles ($67.86 mln) have been allocated to the agro-industrial complex for 2026. This will help maintain support mechanisms and enable the sector to continue its stable development," the statement added.