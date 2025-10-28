Aquatic bioresources catch in Russia above 4 mln tons YTD — federal agency

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The aquatic bioresources catch in Russia is over four million metric tons from the start of 2025, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, Russian fishermen reeled in more than four million metric tons of aquatic bioresources," the agency said.

The catch was over 3.1 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin and totaled 284,100 metric tons in the Northern basin, 60,500 metric tons in the Western basin, 36,300 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 61,000 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught 440,500 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, which is 15,400 metric tons higher than the like figure of the last year, the agency added.

The catch may decline in 2025 in annual terms because of the migration of West Pacific sardines, head of the agency Ilya Shestakov said earlier. The total fish catch stood at about 4.9 mln metric tons in 2024.