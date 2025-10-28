India sees potential for growth in food trade with Russia — Federation of Exporters

NEW DELHI, October 28. /TASS/. India and Russia have significant potential for cooperation in agricultural and food products, a representative of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) told TASS in connection with the visit of representatives of more than 30 Indian companies to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"In order to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between India and Russia in the agricultural and food sector, a 43-member delegation from 31 Indian companies representing a wide range of food and agricultural products has arrived in Russia," the FIEO stated.

The organization noted that Indian-made products, including vegetable curries, ready-made meals, legumes, snacks, sweets, and other products in modern packaging, are already available on the Russian market.

As the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) stressed, "Russia is one of India's key trading partners, and the two countries have significant potential for cooperation in the agricultural and food sectors."

"Thanks to technological development and product diversity, the Indian food industry can now offer high-quality and competitively priced products to the Russian market," the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) noted.

The Indian companies' visit to Russia will last until the end of this week. During the trip, the Indian delegation will meet with Russian businesses to strengthen existing ties and expand their reach into the Russian consumer market. FIEO, which organized the visit jointly with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, underscored the importance of the upcoming contacts in creating new opportunities for bilateral trade cooperation.